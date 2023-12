ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: The victim sustained serious injuries, according to Rockford PD.

Rockford police are investigating a reported shooting.

According to the Rockford Police Department X account, the investigation is centered in the 900 block of Acorn Street.

An adult male was reportedly shot Friday evening and was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the duration of their investigation.