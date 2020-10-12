Rockford PD respond to ‘suspicious death’ near Parmele Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are on the scene of the 2300 block of Parmele Street for a suspicious death.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. More details will be released at a later time.

Rockford Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 2300 block of Parmele Street. The investigation is on going and more details will be released later. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 12, 2020

This is a developing story.

MORE HEADLINES: