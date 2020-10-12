Rockford PD respond to ‘suspicious death’ near Parmele Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are on the scene of the 2300 block of Parmele Street for a suspicious death.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing. More details will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story.
MORE HEADLINES:
- President Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House physician says
- Amanda Reed Memorial’s annual ‘Golf Play Day’ raises thousands for domestic abuse awareness
- Stateline counties voter turnout much larger in presidential election years
- Girls get student athlete training with ‘Her Time To Play’
- Angie finds the right healthcare solutions for you