Rockford PD search for robbery suspect, release videos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police is searching for a suspect allegedly involved with four burglaries and property damage.

Officials say the incidents happened near Ogilby Road, Clifton Avenue, Parkview Terrace and Blackhawk on Thursday, June 18th. The property includes unattached garages, vehicles, and homes.

Police have released the following videos, showing different angles of the suspect intruding one home and running away.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave

an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

