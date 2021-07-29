Rockford Peaches autograph signing for Women in Baseball Week at Crimson Ridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Three former 1950’s Rockford Peaches are celebrating Women in Baseball Week with an autograph signing at Crimson Ridge on July 31.

Helen ‘Sis’ Waddell Wyatt (1950-1951 seasons) and 1950s Peaches Bat Girls Clara Swenson Hellemann and Sonja Carlson Brace will sign autographs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the gift shop, located at 735 N. Perryville Road.

Partnering with SPoRT Apparel and Collectibles, the former players will sign a variety of merchandise including baseballs, 1948 vintage-style caps, a limited-edition Rockford Peaches puzzle and free postcards.

Midway Village Museum will be at the event with a display from their Rockford Peaches collection. SPoRT will also hold a 10 percent sale on clothing items from the Lil Peaches girls’ baseball team.

SPoRT Apparel is holding a larger 20 percent sale for two days on all SPoRT Rockford Peaches merchandise during regular store hours. Proceeds will go towards the International Women’s Baseball Center efforts to build a museum and education center across from Beyer Stadium, where the Rockford Peaches played.

