Rockford Peaches celebrate Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Peaches were out and about celebrating Halloween on Saturday.

Two former players of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League were signing autographs at the Cherry Valley Market. The Peaches and organizers of the International Women’s Baseball Center are looking forward to the development of the museum and center in Rockford.

They said that the hard work starts now.

“It feels wonderful, and mostly it feels wonderful because these women behind me,” said Kat Williams, President of the IWBC. “Maybelle Blair is 94 and Shirley Berkavich is 87, and this is for them.”

The Peaches will be at Crimson Ridge, 735 N. Perryville Rd, on Sunday.