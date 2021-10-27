Rockford Peaches’ former home officially to become women’s baseball museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC) has officially locked down its location in Rockford, an acre of land at Beyer Park.

Beyer Stadium, 245 15th Avenue, was the home of the pro-league Rockford Peaches, which became the subject of the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” and upcoming Amazon TV series.

Rockford City Council and the Rockford Park District approved the plan earlier this week. Now, it’s time for the IWBC to begin fundraising.

The group behind the effort to build the museum hopes to raise $10 million to build an indoor and outdoor museum, hall of fame and activity center.

Organizers said the campus will teach future generations about the importance of women in baseball.

“We’re dedicated to preserving the history and the legacy of women’s baseball, but even more than that we’re dedicated to the youth who are going to benefit from this project,” said Kat Williams, President of the IWBC.

A fundraising dinner will take place November 1st at The Standard, 214 E State Street. Professional women’s baseball players will be on hand for autographs.