ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The International Women’s Baseball Center wants to restore a 1947 Greyhound bus that the Rockford Peaches used to travel.

The restoration is expected to cost $100,000, and it is hoped that donations will cover the expense.

The Center says Stateline residents have been more than generous in the past.

“Every time we have said to Rockford we have an idea we want to do this we think we can do that Rockford answers the call,” said President Kat Williams.

A League of Their Own, a 1992 movie about the Rockford women’s baseball team, will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.