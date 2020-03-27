Rockford personal trainers demonstrate simple at-home workout to stay healthy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay at home order has some families going a little stir crazy.

Staying active can cure boredom and help you feel better, doctors have said.

Personal trainer Diane Polky says simple home workouts can be done using only a broom and a chair, do get some healthy exercise each day.

“I do weight lifting and cardio on Tuesday. Thursday. And then, I do Pilates on Monday, Wednesday,” she said.

Polky has had to change her schedule due to the governor’s executive order.

Experts say exercise is more important now than ever.

“It helps keep your mood adjusted, so you stay happy,” said Cathie Everson, an RN and Certified Personal Trainer. “You get those great endorphins flowing around, so that you feel good. Your metabolism gets moving. You just feel better about yourself.”

Keeping their distance, the pair demonstrated their broom and a chair technique, which can be seen in the video above.

Everson suggests doing each exercise for one minute, with a 20 second rest in between.

“We’re working the backs of the arms. You’re also working your abs and your legs. She can demonstrate something harder by marching so moving your legs. As you lower your body you move your legs out,” she explained.

Everson says you an add weights if you have them, or try soup cans, and use the broom for seated twists.

She also suggested ending a workout with some stretches.

“At the end of this, my suggestion is to move. Don’t sit. Just move,” she said.

