Rockford pet groomer says mobile salon business is booming during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed how most people go about their daily task, but a local entrepreneur says his pet grooming business is getting a lot of “appaws.”

William Caldwell is the owner of Fur on the Fly, a mobile pet grooming company that operates in the Rockford area.

Caldwell started his business in 2017 as a way to offer pet owners grooming for their furry friends without making a trip to the salon.

But now, convenience isn’t the only reason people are looking for an at-home visit: since the pandemic began in March, he says his business has been booming.

“People are really looking for ways to have the least amount of contact to the outside world right now. So, staying away from busy shopping centers and using grocery delivery services, and things of that nature. I think we fall right along the lines of that and people have a real sense of security when they use our service,” he explained.

