ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the price of just about everything on the rise due to inflation, the costs associated with keeping your pets healthy are also increasing.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) are teaming up to make yearly vaccines more affordable.

“Some people are having a hard time. And we recognize that affordability can be an obstacle to compliance,” said WCAS executive director, Brett Frazier.

The animal vaccine program, which was launched in April, is open to low-income residents of Winnebago County.

So far, 100 dogs and cats have been immunized against rabies, distemper, and parvovirus.

“That’s 100 animals that may not have been brought up compliant [with the law],” said Stephanie Lauer, executive director at Noah’s Ark.

The low-income package will also include fitting pets with a microchip identifier and a full health exam. The services would normally cost between $160 to $200, but under the program, they are offered for $55.

“Don’t wait. If your pet isn’t vaccinated for rabies, if you aren’t registered with your cats and dogs, if they’re not protected against distemper, or even other things that aren’t covered by this clinic, don’t say you’ll do it next week or next month just get it done,” Frazier said.

There are over 60,000 local dogs and cats that are already registered and compliant.

“We protect them, but we’re also creating an avenue for people who wouldn’t necessarily get their animals vaccinated because of the cost for them,” Lauer said.

The program is available until the end of 2023. Noah’s Ark is taking appointments for Tuesdays and Thursdays.