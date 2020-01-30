Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a delivery driver is robbed at gunpoint.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Shelly Driver Wednesday night.
Police say a driver was approached by a suspect as they tried to deliver a pizza. The suspect reportedly had a gun.
No word on a suspect or if anyone was hurt.
