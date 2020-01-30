Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a delivery driver is robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Shelly Driver Wednesday night.

Police say a driver was approached by a suspect as they tried to deliver a pizza. The suspect reportedly had a gun.

No word on a suspect or if anyone was hurt.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

