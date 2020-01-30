Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery_1547417338637.jpg.jpg

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a delivery driver is robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Shelly Driver Wednesday night.

Police say a driver was approached by a suspect as they tried to deliver a pizza. The suspect reportedly had a gun.

No word on a suspect or if anyone was hurt.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories