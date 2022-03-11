ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is working to improve six neighborhoods throughout the city with the “Neighborhood Improvement Initiative,” focusing on areas most impacted by violent crime.

City staff plan to go door-to-door, to connect residents with assistance programs and other services and public works plans to fix sidewalks and streetlights.

Bab Chidley, the City’s Neighborhood Specialist, says they are committed to understanding local residents’ direct needs.

“We want to bring folks together in these neighborhoods to be able to empower, to support them, to build those relationships and build that trust,” she said. “We know that that’s not something that happens in just one day. We are adamant about not making this a one-and-done event.”

The city plans to start in the area around Lewis Lemon Elementary School, at 1993 Mulberry Street, on April 22nd, and conclude in September in in the area of Washington Elementary School, at 1421 West Street.