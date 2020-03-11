Live Now
Rockford plans to go ahead with St. Patrick’s Day, sports tournaments amid Illinois coronavirus concerns

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As of Wednesday, Rockford city officials say this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are still going to take place.

The Forest City says three sporting events scheduled for this week are going ahead.

The 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Women’s Basketball Championship, the 2020 Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Finals, and the 2020 Illinois State Middle School Basketball Championship are expected to draw about 10,000 visitors to the Rockford region.

The Irish Marching Society says Paddyfest and the parade are still a go.

Chicago officials announced that its St. Patrick’s Day events have been postponed over fears of transmitting the coronavirus.

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

