ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While many across the stateline are not huge fans of snow, it is how some residents make their living, and no snow means no work.

“It’s just crazy, I mean, it’s just like, where’s the snow,” said Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing.

Eisman has owned the business for 10 years, and he said that he has never seen a Midwest winter this warm and with no snow.

“We’re halfway through January and we even got nothing,” Eisman said. “I mean, we might get a little the other day, we might have a 10th of an inch you know, dusting, you know, just enough to go out and salt.”

Eisman said that he has his tree trimming and seal coating businesses during the armer months. Many like this warmer winter, but with no snow, it is hurting plowing companies that depend on it, especially while prices keep going up.

“Us, people that bring in income from snow, we call it ‘white gold’ because we like when it snows, because that’s how we make our living,” Eisman said.

This winter season has been so bad that Eisman has considered picking up a part-time job just to have extra money, along with opening Eisman Automotive Repair back up to keep up with business bills.

“Now, because of this situation, I brought in a business partner,” Eisman said. “We are opening Eisman Automotive back up because, I mean, I have to do something to bring in some income.”

Winter is not over yet, but Eisman wonders what the next few winters will be like.

“I’m praying some snow happens, like, I hope we get eight inches on the 28th of January, we need it. Or, hopefully, February, March, we just get hammered, big snowstorms,” Eisman said. “Sorry, I don’t wish that on everybody, but I wish it because I need it, because I need it to pull me out of my financial crisis I’m having right now.”