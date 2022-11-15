ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — What has already been a busy year for a local plow service is only going to get busier.

With the price of fuel skyrocketing in recent months, however, they are feeling it. Steve Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating & Snow Plowing Inc., said that he tries to use his gasoline trucks more than diesel, since a gallon is around $5.

He said that he is expecting a bad season, sending out about 38 trucks every snowfall.

“We wait for it to start snowing and then we start making our typical rounds,” Eisman said.

Eisman and his crew are going through all of their trucks after they were put away for the summer.

“Salt eats the trucks, like the brake line, the gas lines, the transmission lines. Brake, rotors, starts, check the batteries, make sure the plows are working properly, change the fluid in the plows,” Eisman said. “So, we’ve been doing that the last month and a half.”

This came after the business had, what Eisman called, “a little setback.” S&J fell victim to a thief back in October, who stole 22 sets of keys to their plow trucks. That put Eisman a little behind this season, but that was not the only roadblock that he saw this year.

Inflated gas prices have negatively impacted the business as well.

“I had to let go a lot of my regular driveway accounts, so like residential. They’re struggling to get food, make ends meet,” Eisman said. “What makes you think they’re going to be able to afford a driveway plow? You’re typically charging $30 a driveway, and now you got to go up to $50 a driveway. They’re not going to go for that, I don’t want to do that to my customers.”

He added that salt is also a little more expensive than it has been in years past. Eisman said that it is worth it to make the streets safe for residents.

“When you’re out there, and people see the plow trucks out there working with the flashing lights and stuff, just try to remember that they’re out there trying to clean the streets and be respectful,” he said.

Eisman said that he has given some of his employees raises in order to sustain today’s higher prices.