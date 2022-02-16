ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local poets took part in a regional competition on Wednesday.

The Rockford Area Arts Council hosted “Poetry Out Loud” at Jefferson High School. It was many competitors’ first time taking part, and they said that they were excited to be performing on stage.

“To be on that stage and to express myself through poetry is really an amazing thing to do,” said competitor Olivia Vereb.

Vereb is a senior at Jefferson High School, and Wednesday was her first time taking part in the “Poetry Out Loud” competition.

“My teachers have been a great inspiration for me,” Vereb said. “They have gotten me into it, they know I’m a great actor, they know I’m a great speaker and they know I have potential.”

The Rockford Area Arts Council hosted the contest at the high school, and Mary McNamara Bernsten, the council’s executive director, said that the event helps shape students as they reach towards their performance and artistic goals.

“Have kids adopt these already establish artists and have them adopt their own voice to it, and then give it their own unique perspective,” Bernsten said. “It is a real challenge to take someone else’s artwork and make it even better and make it sound how it’s intended to sound, and so each child bring with them, of course, their unique voice, which is the exciting part of this competition.”

Vereb took home the top prize. She now advances to the state competition, and she said that she is excited to show everyone what she is capable of.

“From freshman me, I think I’ve come so far, because I know I after my first public speaking I went to the bathroom and cried, and to see me now on stage winning first place, I think freshman me would be so proud,” Vereb said.

The Arts Council encourages students to be a part of other upcoming performing events. More information on these events can be found on the Rockford Region Arts Council’s website.