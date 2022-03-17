ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, were arrested Wednesday after they robbed two boys walking home from school.

According to Rockford Police, the robbery happened around 3:50 p.m. in the area of S. Chicago Avenue and 2nd Avenue. The two boys were walking home from school when a car pulled up, which was occupied by four suspects who got out and pointed guns at them.

After the robbery, the suspects fled the scene. Police said the vehicle used was reported stolen out of Marengo.

Officers found the car in the 1900 block of N. Court Street, at which point all four teens got out and ran. Police were able to chase down all of the suspects using the assistance of a K9.

The teens were charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

All four were detained at the juvenile detention center.