Teens as young as 13, 14 arrested after multiple cars stolen, carjacked

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police on Wednesday announced four teens, as young as 13 and 14, have been arrested after a series of car thefts and carjackings that took place Tuesday.

Police said around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers located a car that was stolen from Rockton parked in the 3400 block of Harrison Avenue. Police waited until the suspects went to leave and tried to stop the car near the intersection of 19th Street and 9th Avenue. The two occupants, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, ran and were chased down and taken into custody, police said.

A loaded handgun was found during the investigation.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, and Resisting Arrest.

The 14-year-old girl was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

At 9:35 p.m., police were called to the Kwik Mart at 1203 7th Street, where a woman told officers she had gone into the store, then returned to her car, and a suspect opened her driver side door and pointed a gun at her, pulled her out and stole her car.

At 11:10 p.m., police were called to the Mobil Gas Station at 1320 N. Main Street, where a man said he left his car running as he went into the store. Witnesses said a car, matching the description of the vehicle stolen at Kwik Mart, pulled up next to the running car and a suspect got out, entered the parked car, and drove away.

At 11:30 p.m., police received a report that both stolen vehicles were parked in the area of 4200 Middlebury Drive. Officers approached and saw three people near one of the cars, and they scattered as police approached. Police said they were able to catch two of them, but the other got away.

A 16-year-old was charged with Vehicular Hijacking, Battery, Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, being an Active Runaway, and having an Outstanding Juvenile Warrant for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

A 13-year-old was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest.

All suspects were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.