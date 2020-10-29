Rockford Police and Fire hand out candy at drive-thru ‘trunk or treat’ event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockford Fire and Police departments handed out candy at the annual Trunk or Treat.

The drive-thru version of the event was held in the parking lot of the former Magna grocery store on E. State Street.

Officer Aaron Murphy says the departments were excited to hold the event.

“We have been planning for months. The community has absolutely given generous donations of candy, money, and…many vendors have shown up. This is awesome,” he said.

This was the first drive-thru Trunk or Treat put on by Rockford’s first responders.

