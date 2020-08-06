Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announces additional arrest after weekend protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a “Back the Blue” rally and counter-protest on Saturday, Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies were working with Rockford Police and Illinois State Police to disperse a crowd gathered at 650 West State Street.

Officials say multiple people who attended the “Back the Blue” rally along with many counter-protesters were still on the premises. As deputies were taking one man into custody, they were surrounded by a crowd of people and a fight broke out.

At least two deputies received minor injuries, police say. A total of five people were arrested at the scene.

In a follow-up investigation, Steven M. Edenburn of Belvidere was identified as a suspect in an assault involving a female victim. On Wednesday, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and announced the following charges:

Aggravated Battery

Robbery

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Edenburn, 33, was taken into custody. He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

