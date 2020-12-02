Rockford Police announce monthly unsolved murders video series

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department unveiled the first in a planned monthly series of videos involving the city’s unsolved murders, the first of which focuses on the 2011 murder of Natasha Clearly and her two children.

“With the suspect in the 33-year-old Tammy Tracey murder in custody, we are hoping that there’s a renewed interest for someone to come forward with information on any of these unsolved murders,” says Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “From day one, I’ve said we know that someone knows. They know who murdered these men, women and children. The hope is that this video series pushes the unsolved murders to the forefront of the minds of the public, and that these little reminders enable us to bring justice to the victims’ families.”

30-year-old Natasha Cleary and her two sons, 12-year-old Marquwon Owens and 2-year-old Katarion Friar were found dead in their burned home on April 17th, 2011.

Autopsy results revealed all three were shot to death before the fire . Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set to cover up a triple murder.

The day of the fire, Natasha’s ex-husband and father of her 2-year old Katonka Friar, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“Late that next day, Monday night almost midnight, a black male subject attempted to use her debit card in an ATM at the Northwest bank in the 3100 block of N. Rockton, which is just a few blocks away from where the murder happened,” Assistant Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand said.

Police knew the person caught on bank surveillance couldn’t be Katonka Friar. He was in custody when the debit card was used.

Every year since their deaths, the family has held a memorial service on April 17th.

