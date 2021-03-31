Rockford Police arrest 14-year-old with Ecstasy pills, man with gun in traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested 20-year-old Jovon Dubose on weapons charges and a 14-year-old teen on drug charges during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to police, officers stopped Dubose’s vehicle in the 1800 block of Douglas Street around 5 p.m. The arresting officers were allegedly able to see cannabis in the vehicle in plain sight, and later recovered a loaded gun from Dubose.

Police say the 14-year-old was in possession of Ecstasy pills.

Dubose was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and various traffic violations.

The teen was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.