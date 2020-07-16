Rockford police arrest 16-year-old teen for car theft, weapons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday on charges that he stole a car and had a defaced handgun.

According to Rockford Police, while officers were condemning a property in the 1400 block of Iris Avenue for criminal activity, they saw the teen in a wooded area behind the house. As officers approached, the suspect ran. He was chased down and taken into custody, at which point they found the key fob for the vehicle, which was later located near the house.

The car was reported stolen out of DeKalb, and also had a temporary registration which was reported stolen out of Rockford.

Inside the vehicle, officers say they found a defaced handgun and ammunition.

The juvenile was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Essential Motor Vehicle Parts, and Resisting Arrest.

