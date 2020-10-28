Rockford Police arrest 2 after car chase, hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people, 29-year-old Kenesha Holliman and 31-year-old Shazariyah Hibbet, were arrested after allegedly running from the police and causing a hit and run crash Tuesday.

According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop a car driven by Holliman around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Elm and Stewart. Police say Holliman sped away and drove through a ditch near Johnston and Cunningham where she crashed into another car, and continued to flee.

Holliman then stopped near the corner of Kent Street and Sanford Avenue, police said, and both she and Hibbett fled on foot and were located and arrested a short time later.

Police say Hibbett discarded a loaded handgun during the chase.

Holliman was charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Hit and Run, and various traffic offenses.

Hibbett was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Both were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

