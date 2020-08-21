Rockford Police arrest 2 gang members on weapons, drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Corey Walker, 25, and a 17-year-old boy on weapons and drug charges after an investigation into a series of “recent firearm offenses.”

According to police, the department’s Gang Unit obtained a warrant for Walker, who was already wanted on a Aggravated Fleeing to Elude charge, and later located his vehicle at the corner of Blair Street and Barnum Road.

Detectives said they made contact with Walker and the juvenile as they were getting in the car, at which point they saw Walker get a loaded gun from the center console.

Both individuals were taken into custody, police said. According to authorities, the juvenile was found to have a loaded gun in his front pants pocket.

Police also said they found cash, scales, baggies, and five grams of methamphetamine in the car.

Walker was charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Armed Violence, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Gang Member, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The 17-year-old was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member, Aggravated Unlawful use of a Weapon, and No Valid FOID.

Walker was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

