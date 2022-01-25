Two Rockford teens arrested in stolen car, police find loaded gun inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Shiloh Parker, 19 and Knawledge Tyus, 18, after they were reportedly found in possession of a handgun and driving a stolen car.

According to police, officers stopped the car, which was reported stolen out of Rockford, on N. Rockton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Both the driver, Parker, and passenger, Tyus, were taken into custody after a gun was recovered.

Parker was charged with No Valid Driver’s License and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Tyus was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.

Both were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.