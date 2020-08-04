Rockford police arrest 2 men who allegedly stole car after domestic battery incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two men after a domestic battery who allegedly stole a car and led police on a foot chase early Tuesday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of 19th Street around 4:55 a.m. by a caller who said a domestic incident was taking place, and 20-year-old Ladrail Montgomery was armed with a gun.

The witness said Montgomery left the residence in a stolen vehicle, which police were able to locate and stop. Police say they arrested two men after a foot chase through the Sandy Hollow Golf Course.

Montgomery was charged with Unlawful Restraint, Domestic Battery, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Auto, Resisting, and Disorderly Conduct.

Victor Turner, 21, was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and Obstructing Justice.

Both men were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

