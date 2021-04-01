Rockford Police arrest 3, recover guns in traffic stops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men and a teen were arrested on weapons charges in separate incidents in Rockford on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Rockford Police, officers attempted to stop a car in the 1400 block of W. State Street around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, but the car sped away.

The driver, later identified as Treveon Reed, 18, (no mugshot available) fled on foot and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, police said.

Reed was charged with Fleeing to Elude and Resisting Arrest.

The driverless vehicle, with two additional occupants, rolled to a stop. Police say a loaded gun and a small amount of crack cocaine was found in the investigation.

An unnamed 17-year-old male was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

At 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, police stopped a car near Acorn and Woodlawn Avenue when the driver, Anthony Newburn, 19, got out of the vehicle and was arrested after a loaded gun with an extended magazine was recovered.

Anthony Newburn. Photo: Winnebago County Jai.

Newburn was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid FOID.