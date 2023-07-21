ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three teens were arrested after police spotted a stolen car in Rockford. One of the suspects was caught after crawling through the window of a house in an effort to escape, police said.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted the car, which was reported stolen from Montgomery, Illinois, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Richmond Street.

Police said three teens got out of the car and ran. Officers captured two 17-year-old male suspects in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue.

Police said Kalen Watkins, 18, was seen crawling into the window of a home in the 3200 block of Montrose Avenue. He was arrested a short time later, police said.

During the investigation, police say two loaded handguns were found.

Watkins was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

One 17-year-old teen was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest; the other was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.