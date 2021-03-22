Rockford Police arrest 4, including teen, seize stolen guns over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 3 men and a teen were arrested on gun and drug charges over the weekend.

Rockford Police say Dominic Jones, 21, (mugshot not available) was arrested on Thursday, March 18th in the 3100 block of Custer Avenue during a traffic stop. Police say a loaded handgun, over 30 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency were seized.

Jones was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

James Williams, 25, was arrested on Friday when officers say they found a loaded handgun and over 50 grams of cannabis in his possession during a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Main.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cannabis, and various traffic charges.

Amarian Bonner-Graham, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old teen were both arrested on Sunday, after police stopped a car in the 3600 block of Jacqueline Drive and discovered two handguns, – one with a defaced serial number and the other reported stolen out of Beloit – and extended magazines.

Bonner-Graham was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and various traffic offenses.