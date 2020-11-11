Rockford Police arrest alleged child rapist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 38-year-old Joseph Coon was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police asked the public for help in tracking him down.

According to Rockford Police, on Wednesday, October 28th, officers responded to the 1300 block of 17th Avenue for a report of sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 18.

Rockford Police Department detectives identified the suspect as Coon, and said the victim knew him.

A warrant was issued for Coon’s arrest but he was still at large Tuesday evening.

Coon is charged with multiple counts of of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Assault, and Unlawful Restraint.

