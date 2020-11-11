Rockford police arrest alleged drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 48-year-old Roberto Rodriguez-Castillo on Tuesday after receiving complaints of drug dealing in and around South Main and Lane Streets.

According to police, detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 200 block of Lane Street and discovered cocaine and cash inside.

Rodriguez-Castillo was identified as the suspect and arrested. He is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

