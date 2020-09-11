Rockford Police arrest armed suspect in Polo burglary after short standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 28-year-old Brian Galor was arrested on Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a Rockford residence. Galor was wanted on several warrants and in connection with a residential burglary in Polo.

According to Rockford Police, Polo police contacted them with information that Galor was in Rockford and had weapons, including a rifle, in his possession.

Detectives set up surveillance outside Galor’s residence in the 1000 block of S. 6th Street until they saw him outside, but when they approached, he ran back inside the house, police said.

After some negotiation, Galor eventually surrendered.

A rifle and a handgun were recovered during a search of the house.

Galor was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Defaced Weapon by a Felon, and No Vaid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

Galor was also wanted on two Lee County warrants and a Rockford City Warrant.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

