ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested John Cooper, 33, the suspect in an attempted murder at an auto repair business last week.

According to police, officers were called to BJ’s Auto Repair, at 2110 11th Street, around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25th, where they found the 24-year-old victim shot. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Police said they identified Cooper as a suspect. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Battery, and No FOID.

Police announced today that Cooper has been taken into custody.