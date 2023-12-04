ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old Rockford man is in custody following a police investigation into reports of shots fired over the weekend.

Shaquille Byrd faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and is currently held in the Winnebago County Jail.

According to police, officers responded the 1300 block of South 6th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for a shots fired report.

Upon arrival, officers observed two men, one later identified as Byrd, walking away from a vehicle. Both men were detained.

Police later reportedly recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle. Byrd was then taken into custody.

Byrd plead guilty to one count of attempted criminal sexual assault in 2021, according to court documents.