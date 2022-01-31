Rockford Police arrest gang member, recover loaded gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of Anthony Blan, 22, who was arrested on weapons charges after a foot pursuit on Thursday.

According to police, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that had previously fled from police parked at a gas station in the 2200 block of Kishwaukee Street. Police said Blan was a passenger in the car and when he saw the officers, he got out and ran, tossing a loaded handgun during the chase.

He was taken into custody but the driver of the car took off during the chase and could not be found.

Blan was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Gang Member, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.