ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kendrick Hopson, 36, on Friday after finding a loaded handgun and cannabis in his car during a traffic stop.

According to police, they pulled Hobson over in the area of Morgan and West Streets around 12:25 a.m. Friday.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Armed Habitual Criminal.

Hopson was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.