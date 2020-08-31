Rockford police arrest man after calls of residential burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress in the 1700 block of 15th Avenue.

Officers were told that the suspect had entered the family residence through a window and then fled on foot.

While officers were still in the area, they responded to a call in the 1500 block of 13th Street, where an adult male was trying to get into the front door but ran away.

Police say a K9 officer located the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Donald Fisk from Rockford. He was taken into custody and is facing one charge of Residential Burglary and one charge of Attempted Residential Burglary.

If anyone has further information, they are asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

