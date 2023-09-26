ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Knawledge Tyus, 20, was arrested by members of Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit and Narcotics Unit after a search warrant at his home last week.

According to Rockford Police, Tyus faces charges of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Firearm without Firearm Owners Identification, and a probation violation.

Police searched a home in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue around 9:44 a.m. after an investigation, police said. Two guns were found inside the home, one of which had been illegally modified to fire fully automatic.

Tyus was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on September 22nd and was held without bond. According to the Illinois SAFE-T Act, he must go to trial for the crime within 90 days.

In 2022, at the age of 18, Tyus pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun after he was caught in a stolen car. He was placed into Illinois’ Offender Initiative Program, a special form of probation that defers prosecution for first-time offenders of non-violent crimes. The latest crime may make him eligible for full prosecution in that case.