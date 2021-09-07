Rockford police arrest man after shooting, find 3 loaded handguns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Nicholas Maxey, 22, was driving a stolen pick up truck when he fired shots in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street on Sunday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m., and saw a pick up leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The truck, which was reported stolen out of Belvidere, was found abandoned and Maxey was seen running away on foot.

After a foot chase, police arrested Maxey and say three loaded guns, one with an extended magazine, were recovered.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Maxey was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and an outstanding Lee County warrant.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.