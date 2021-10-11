Rockford Police arrest man after stand-off on 12th Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A known Rockford felon was arrested after a stand-off with police following an argument with a woman.

According to Rockford Police, on October 8, 2021 they responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. at 1900 block of 12th Avenue for a woman and man, identified as Marquall Meeks, arguing. Officers said they saw through the glass door a gun on the floor.

Police were able to talk to the woman over the phone, and she was able to get out the house safely.

Meeks remained in the house for several hours before surrendering. He was booked to the Winnebago County Jail. He was charged with Violation of Bail Bond, Criminal Trespass, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.