Rockford Police arrest man for alleged violent abuse of a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Daniel Flores-Lopez was arrested Thursday for allegedly violently abusing a child under the age of 13.

According to Rockford Police, officials received a report of the abuse, which occurred in the 300 block of Central Avenue, on December 17th.

Police say Flores-Lopez is a registered violent offender against youth and was known to the victim.

He was taken into custody today in the 6500 block of E. State Street after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Flores-Lopez faces charges of Domestic Battery and Failure to Register as a Violent Youth Offender.