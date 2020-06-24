Rockford police arrest man for burglary at restaurant

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police arrested Shawndell Smith, 31, on Tuesday for burglary charges at a local restaurant.
Officers responded to a service call from J&J Fish & Chicken, located at 217 7th St., at 9:40 a.m. They identified Smith as the suspect shortly after.
Shawndell is currently lodged at Winnebago County Jail.
