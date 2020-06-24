Rockford police arrest man for burglary at restaurant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police arrested Shawndell Smith, 31, on Tuesday for burglary charges at a local restaurant.

Officers responded to a service call from J&J Fish & Chicken, located at 217 7th St., at 9:40 a.m. They identified Smith as the suspect shortly after.

Shawndell is currently lodged at Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories