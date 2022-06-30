ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested William Jackson, 32, after an investigation into drug sales in the 800 block of Halsted Road.

According to police, detectives within the Rockford Police Gang Unit, Narcotics Unit and Community Service Officers raided a home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they recovered 725 grams of cannabis, various drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and a loaded handgun.

Jackson was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.