Rockford Police arrest man suspected of attacking woman in her garage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kenneth Dandridge, 55, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after he allegedly went into a woman’s garage in the Rolling Green neighborhood and attacked her on Friday night.

The woman was able to fend the attacker off, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera was able to record video of the suspect.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called out at 11:25 p.m. to a residence on 22nd Street and determined the call to “possibly be an attempted criminal sexual assault.”

Detectives said they were able to identify Dandridge as the suspect. He was arrested Monday in the 4800 block of E. State Street.

Dandridge is charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Elderly), Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Trespass to Property.

He is being held in the Winnebago Count y Jail.