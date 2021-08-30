Rockford police arrest man who pointed AirSoft gun at officers

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer during a domestic violence investigation.

On Friday, Rockford Police say officers were called to the 2700 block of Trilling Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a domestic situation. Police said officers spotted allegedly Shilo Hightower, 38, pointing a gun out through a broken window.

Later, police say Hightower was taken into custody. A black AirSoft gun was recovered at the scene.

Hightower was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery and Violation of a Bail Bond.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

