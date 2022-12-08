ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car.

According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday.

Inside the car, officers found a black satchel containing over 47 grams of the drug, police said.

Fuzzell-Partee was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

He has since bonded out of the Winnebago County Jail.