Rockford police arrest repeat offender, two others in police pursuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 3 men were arrested after a vehicle fled from officers during a traffic stop. One of the men, 27-year-old Isaac Fricks, is accused of shooting at a woman who was sitting in her car almost one year ago.

According to police, officers tried to stop a car near Kilburn Avenue and Yonge Street when the vehicle fled toward Rockton Avenue. When officers located the car a short time later in the 1700 block, the three suspects got out and ran, but were taken into custody by Rockford Police.

Police say a discarded handgun was recovered from the scene.

Fricks was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage to Property and various traffic offenses.

In April of 2020, police say Fricks pulled up next to a female victim near Kishwaukee Street and 23rd Avenue, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot.

Also arrested was Anthony Fricks, 33, who was charged with Resisting Arrest and an Outstanding Warrant. He was arrested on domestic battery and drug charges in 2018.

A third man, Marquee Malone, 28, (mugshot not available) was also arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest.