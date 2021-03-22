Rockford police arrest repeat offender, two others in police pursuit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Fricks, Isaac Fricks. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 3 men were arrested after a vehicle fled from officers during a traffic stop. One of the men, 27-year-old Isaac Fricks, is accused of shooting at a woman who was sitting in her car almost one year ago.

According to police, officers tried to stop a car near Kilburn Avenue and Yonge Street when the vehicle fled toward Rockton Avenue. When officers located the car a short time later in the 1700 block, the three suspects got out and ran, but were taken into custody by Rockford Police.

Police say a discarded handgun was recovered from the scene.

Fricks was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage to Property and various traffic offenses.

In April of 2020, police say Fricks pulled up next to a female victim near Kishwaukee Street and 23rd Avenue, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot.

Also arrested was Anthony Fricks, 33, who was charged with Resisting Arrest and an Outstanding Warrant. He was arrested on domestic battery and drug charges in 2018.

A third man, Marquee Malone, 28, (mugshot not available) was also arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories