Rockford Police arrest suspect after 2 hour standoff Tuesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police took a suspect into custody after a 2 hour standoff on Wood Road early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect barricaded themselves in a house in the 300 block of Wood Road around 5:30 a.m.

Around 7:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to police.

Police did not provide further details.

