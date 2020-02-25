Rockford Police arrest suspect after 2 hour standoff Tuesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police took a suspect into custody after a 2 hour standoff on Wood Road early Tuesday morning.
Police say the suspect barricaded themselves in a house in the 300 block of Wood Road around 5:30 a.m.
Around 7:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to police.
Police did not provide further details.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Photo of dog joining Ohio boy during timeout goes viral
- CDC: American should prepare for ‘significant disruption’ to their lives from coronavirus
- Jif releasing limited edition peanut butter to settle ‘GIF vs JIF’ pronunciation debate
- NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer
- No prison time for dentist, wife accused of locking child in cage
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!