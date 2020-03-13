Rockford Police arrest suspect in Friday shooting at Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Marcus Carter has been arrested as the suspect in the early Friday morning shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 4100 block of Auburn Street.

Rockford Police say three men and one woman were found shot when they arrived, at 4104 Auburn. All four were taken to the hospital, where one is said to be in critical condition.

Rockford Police say Carter fled the scene and was arrested later this afternoon.

Carter is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, and Violation of a Parole Warrant.

Carter was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

